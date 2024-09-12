Sinaloa has suspended the celebrations for Independence Day on September 15 and classes at all educational levels for the rest of the week in the municipalities of Culiacán, Elota, Cosalá and San Ignacio. This was announced this Thursday by the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, in a message to the citizens. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has acknowledged that “there is fear” among the citizens due to the wave of violence that is hitting the State, caused by the struggle between two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel: the people under the command of Ismael The May Zambada and Los Chapitos, the heirs of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman.

Authorities, however, have insisted that the situation remains within the normal range, have accused the media of “magnifying” the incidents and have maintained that law enforcement has sufficient capacity to contain the clashes. “There are fights between two groups and we have to ensure that it does not affect the population and also that they do not fight each other,” said López Obrador. The disputes between Los Mayos and Los Chapitos have left at least nine dead and 14 forced disappearances since last Monday, according to official figures.

Drug violence has been concentrated in Culiacán and the surrounding municipalities of Cosalá, Elota and San Ignacio, where the suspension of educational activities had already been announced early Thursday. Blockades, burning and theft of vehicles, shootings and the discovery of murdered people in the street have marked the last four days in Sinaloa. Local businessmen from the National Chamber of Commerce demanded that the authorities offer minimum security guarantees to avoid the paralysis of the local economy. “We cannot allow violence to continue endangering lives, jobs and the economic future of our community,” they said in a joint statement.

Governor Rocha has issued several messages to the population to counteract the panic, questioned by his critics as an attempt to “decree normality.” In his latest communication, he announced the suspension of the celebrations for Independence Day, which included a concert by singers Pepe and Angela Aguilar in the main public square of Culiacan, as a preventive measure, but said that the deployment of security forces from the three levels of government has managed to “reduce to a minimum the risks that the population runs with these demonstrations by criminal groups.” “We need to continue taking care of ourselves,” the governor has asked. The interruption of face-to-face classes occurred after the authorities admitted that there has been “little attendance,” despite the exhortation of the Ministry of Education to resume activities.

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles in Costerita and the Alvaro Obregon Extension in Culiacan, on September 11. Jose Betanzos Zarate (Darkroom)

Criminal disputes have also affected public transportation and commercial routes that connect municipalities, although the governor has said that service has been restored or, if necessary, replaced with school buses. Nevertheless, Rocha has told merchants in the state capital that “it is worth opening their businesses” to maintain employment, commercial exchanges and prevent insecurity from impacting the local economy. “This is the situation we are living now, but I want to insist that we are attentive and alert,” said the governor.

The day before, the state government warned that it expects new clashes between criminal groups. And on Tuesday, Rocha recorded a video walking peacefully along the banks of one of Culiacán’s rivers. To regain the population’s trust, the official narrative has been pendular: sometimes the authorities claim that “everything is calm,” other times they acknowledge the insecurity but “everything is under control,” and still others they are forced to admit the episodes of violence and their consequences on the daily lives of the inhabitants.

These mixed messages have also been reflected in the federal government’s discourse. López Obrador acknowledged the scope of the internal dispute within the Sinaloa Cartel, but downplayed the latest episodes by stating that they have left only two dead, according to the latest report from the local Prosecutor’s Office, and that there are other states, such as Guanajuato, that have suffered a more violent day. The president accused the media of using a strategy to exaggerate the situation. “There are enough elements from the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, everything so that there is no alarmism, sensationalism,” he said. The president has once again chosen to make himself the target of criticism to divert public attention from the violence. “As they are angry with me, they would like the country to burn down,” he concluded. An hour later, Rocha announced the suspension of the national celebrations.

Tensions within the Sinaloa Cartel have escalated following the capture of Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López, El Chapo’s son, on July 25 in the United States. El Mayo claimed that he was ambushed, betrayed and handed over against his will after being summoned to a meeting with Rocha and his main political adversary, Héctor Cuén, who was murdered that same day. After seven weeks of uncertainty, the authorities have been forced to acknowledge that the response from Los Mayos has arrived and have deployed hundreds of security elements to contain the threat of a larger-scale internal war.

