I said it here since June 6, 2021, when he was elected as Governor of Sinaloa.

I said that the one of Ruben Rocha Moya It was the first state “narco-government” and that the elected president would be the first “narco-governor”.

I said that Rocha Moya “won” in the midst of a clear “narco-election”where the same night that Rocha declared himself the winner, the defeated PRI candidate accepted the result, but demanded the release of a thousand political operators, polling station officials and activists who were kidnapped during the electoral process.

In other words, from On that June 6, 2021, everyone knew that criminal groups –like the one from Sinaloa–, They had successfully entered politics and in the electoral processesto the point of imposing on their “narco-governors”as the state leader of Sinaloa.

But the curious thing about the subject is that Rocha Moya was promoted as a candidate for the government of Sinaloa from the Palace, by the president himself, López Obradorwho is the number one ally of organized crime cartels in this entity.

Furthermore, in his inaugural speech, Rocha promised “not to persecute anyone,” in a clear message to his allies in the Sinaloa Cartel.

And that is why, since June 6, 2021, Obrador defends the “narco-governor” of Sinaloa “tooth and nail,” to the point that in the most recent security and violence crisis in Sinaloa – until yesterday there were four consecutive days of criminal violence in Culiacán – López has said nothing, while the “narco-governor” justifies what happened as if it were something minor.

However, the ceremony of “El Grito de Independencia” was cancelled due to the unrestrained violence.

In short, Sinaloa is the best example of the tragedy of ungovernability that we will experience under the spurious government of “La Madam President”; one of the worst periods in history, the result of a lack of government and the rule of criminal groups.

So, once again we have to resort to the uncomfortable “I told you so.”

And in the Political Itinerary of February 15, 2017 – seven years ago – titled: “Do drug traffickers finance Morena?,” I said that, if he came to power, López Obrador would be a clear “narco-president.”

This is what I pointed out: “After the crime of the 43 in Iguala – in Guerrero – I asked if drug trafficking and organized crime were linked to the financing of AMLO’s nascent Morena party.

“The question was obligatory – despite thousands of insults and abundant death threats – because in Iguala and in all of Guerrero only AMLO did not know that the Abarcas – the acting mayor and his wife, Morena candidate to succeed him – were the real leaders of the most powerful criminal gang in the state.

“And as I documented here at the time —with texts, videos and audios—, in his last decisions as the real head of the PRD, López Obrador imposed José Luis Abarca as the yellow candidate for mayor of Iguala, despite the fact that part of the people knew and loudly demanded that he not bring drug trafficking into the PRD.

“Obrador did not listen and did not pay attention to the demands of the people. He imposed the Abarcas and the rest of the story is known by everyone.

“Why didn’t López Obrador listen and why did he appoint José Luis Abarca, knowing that his wife was part of the most powerful criminal family in Guerrero?

“Everyone in the PRD knows the answer, but few dare to speak about it. The Abarcas were protected by López because they financed AMLO’s activism in the construction of the nascent Morena party.

“And anyone could ask: What about the evidence? And, in that case, the answer would be the same as Bejarano in the league scandal: López Obrador knows everything, “but he is not stupid.”

“And this memory exercise is relevant because last weekend, during his illegal presidential campaign in Nayarit, the Tabasco native described as a “massacre” the confrontation that took place last Thursday in Tepic, where an operation by the Armed Forces killed 16 members of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel, among whom was Juan Francisco Patrón —alias El H2—, leader of the criminal group.

“Without evidence, Obrador accused the Armed Forces of “executing” criminals instead of arresting them and said that most of the “victims” were young people, whose “neoliberal policy cancelled their future and pushed them to take the path of antisocial behavior.”

“The illegal presidential candidate did not miss the opportunity to transform his defense of criminals into an act of early campaign. He promised that when Morena wins “the war will end” and affirmed that, instead of “confronting violence with violence,” youth will be supported, the countryside will be promoted and there will be work for all.

“Populism with identical discursive resources of Chavez and Maduro in Venezuela, of Evo Morales in Bolivia, of Cristina Fernandez in Argentina and with a rancid smell of the old PRI. That is, by decree and by a divine wish, evils will be transformed into goodness and everyone will live in the kingdom of love!

“But beyond the discursive populism, the truth is that there are convergent points between AMLO’s efforts to impose the Abarcas in Iguala and the defense of organized crime in Tepic.

“Why does López Obrador suddenly appear as a defender of organized crime that is rampant in Nayarit? Why does López invent monstrous lies about the alleged deaths of children or young people by federal forces?

“Why the story that the criminals were executed, rather than asking for permission and forgiveness to be arrested, despite the fact that they shot the marines?

“The answer has an explanation in a sector of the local press and in testimonies of regional journalists who, on social networks and portals, have documented the abundance of money in the Morena campaign; the sudden appearance of modern and expensive vans at the service of Morena that travel through towns and ranches giving away all kinds of food and supplies.

“Who, in a state dominated by drug trafficking, finances this party? Why does AMLO unconditionally defend criminal gangs in Nayarit and other states?

“That is why the question is: Until when will the federal government reveal whether there are links between drug trafficking and Morena cells? In time.” (END OF QUOTE)

Today it is clear that López Obrador’s government is a federal “narco-government” and that entities such as Sinaloa are territories in the hands of organized crime gangs.

Is that clear?

I told you so!

In time.

