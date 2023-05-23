In the state of Sinaloa there have been high temperatures that exceed 43 degrees CelsiusBecause of this, Isife will present in the State Government, headed by Rubén Rocha Moya, a project of 30 million pesos to correct the lack of air conditioners in schools throughout the state, because in the face of the strong heat it is more than urgent that the various educational institutions have refrigeration, for the safety of the students.

According to the SEPyC, In Sinaloa there are 300 schools that require an expansion in the loading center, since in the absence of this it is impossible for some institutions to proceed with the installation of air conditioners. A problem quite present in municipalities such as Mazatlán, Culiacán and Guasave, however, in most of the schools that are located in rural communities present such a situation.

The investment for this project is not yet defined, however, for three weeks we have been working on making the exhaustive reviewto reach a conclusion.

The problem turns out to be already complex, since not having the electrical capacity to install air conditioners limits the day to day of the studentsHowever, the biggest problem is registered in approximately 12 schools that definitely do not have electricity. These are cases that require the attention of the authorities more promptly, since in the face of high temperatures the risk of students suffering from heat stroke is exponential.