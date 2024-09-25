Today the governor Ruben Rocha Moya will have a full agenda, but the event of the “Peace Report: Reflections for Peace” which will be at 8:30 a.m. in a hotel in the Tres Ríos sector of Culiacán, is undoubtedly relevant due to the current situation, we will tell you about the message and all the details.

In the activities for this day a little later at 10:30 am, the state leader has scheduled the Ceremony of Delivery of Sinaloa Badges for Gender Equality in the Workplace, it will be in the Governors Hall of the Government Palace, also an important event.

At noon in the Central Courtyard of the Culiacán City Hall, Governor Rubén Rocha will be leading the flag-off of the package of Works with Social Meaning, With this they show that the state government is not paralyzed and on the contrary is active despite the conflicts that have arisen due to clashes between two rival groups.

Form is substance. The day will begin with the report and reflection on peace, which is extremely important and timely. Then comes the recognition of gender equality, and it will close with works with a social meaning. In three stages, the state government sends a solid message that it will not stop and continues to advance with its work, so pay close attention.

Featured. A well-deserved recognition to the five exemplary young people who received the 2024 Youth Merit Awards during the solemn session in the Congress of the State of Sinaloa. Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, president of the Jucopo, pointed out that youth is not an age or a biological condition but a social category committed to humanity and imposes a position before history.

The winners in each category were: Francisco Alberto Ibarra Fong, in the Civic-Social category; María Guadalupe Beltrán Gómez, in the Academic, Scientific and Technological category; Eunice Andrea Aguirre Silva, in the Business category; Carlos Emilio Báez Robles, in the Sports category; and Camilla Govea Robles, in the Artistic category. Congratulations to these very outstanding young people.

Congress. In the activity of the Permanent Deputation of the Congress of Sinaloa, Yesterday it was announced that 16 City Councils approved and declared incorporated into the constitutional text the reforms to articles 26 and 36 of the Political Constitution of the State of Sinaloa, to advance the start of the elected Legislatures by one day.

In this way, the beginning of the elected legislatures and their first ordinary session period is moved from October 1 to September 30 of the year. Let us remember that this measure is so that the dates do not clash with the inauguration of the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The State Congress also received from the Supreme Court of Justice the proposals of three lists of three candidates to elect 5 alternate magistrates and to announce the retirement of the Sixth Magistrate Ana Karyna Gutiérrez. We will be keeping an eye on the selection and names that emerge from this entire process.

Political Memory. “When things get tough, the hard part is getting going”: Joseph Kennedy.

