Culiacán.- The Ministry of Health of Sinaloa reported this Tuesday, January 25, 1,343 new infections and 19 deaths due to Covid-19 In the entity, last Monday no deaths had been reported on the Health platform.

The state agency reported that there is a historical accumulation of 97 thousand 539 confirmed cases and a total of 9 thousand 216 deaths from coronavirus, which has acquired another dimension due to the emergence of new variants, the most current being Ómicron.

Balance

The new infections occurred in the municipalities: Culiacán, 605; Ahhome, 298; Mazatlan, 162; Guasave, 78; The Strong, 52; Navolato, 47; Salvador Alvarado, 37; The Rosary, 27; Sinaloa de Leyva, 12; Cosala, 6; Escuinapa, 3; corn, 3; Saint Ignatius, 3; Choix, 2; Concord, 2; Badiraguato, 2; Angostura, 2 and Mocorito, 2

As for the 19 deaths, there are 8 from Culiacán, 5 from Guasave, 3 from Mazatlán, 2 from Escuinapa and 1 from Ahome.

The The Ministry of Health announced that another thousand 891 people were discharged, for which there are already a total of 86,801 patients recovered after contracting this virus that mainly affects the respiratory system.

active cases

The number of active cases is now 1,522 in the state and Culiacán concentrates 976; Mazatlan is in second place with 239.

The state agency also reported that there are currently 2,111 suspected cases and Culiacán is the municipality with the highest concentration, with 815.

It was reported that there is an availability of 84 percent of covid-19 beds in Sinaloa, which is still at the epidemiological yellow traffic light.