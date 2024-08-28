Mexico City.- The deputy prosecutor of Sinaloa, Claudia Zulema Sánchez Kondo, in charge of, among other things, the investigation into the murder of political leader Héctor Melesio Cuén, was appointed by the local Congress as the State’s attorney general.

Her term of office will last seven years, she may not be re-elected and she may be removed in accordance with the established procedure.

In an extraordinary session, they analyzed the profile of the three people proposed for this position, which was presented by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. The shortlist also included Dámaso Castro Saavedra and Mónica Cecilia Luna Barrientos.

Each deputy cast their personal vote through a ballot, with the following results: Claudia Zulema Sánchez obtained 33 votes, Dámaso Castro Saavedra had no votes and Mónica Cecilia Luna Barrientos, 3 votes.

The new prosecutor currently served as Deputy Regional Prosecutor for the central zone of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sinaloa, residing in the Municipality of Culiacán, from November 17, 2021 to date. On August 16, Sara Bruna Quiñones Estrada resigned as Prosecutor after the FGR revealed irregularities in the file opened for the murder of Héctor Melesio Cuén, who was murdered the same day that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was taken to the United States. In a letter released on August 10, the capo claims that he was summoned to a farm to mediate between Rocha and the former Rector, who was murdered on July 25. The FGR endorsed “El Mayo”‘s version. In a statement, the agency ruled out the first version released by the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, that Cuén’s murder had occurred at a gas station. “The property where the probable crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty (of ‘Mayo’ Zambada), homicides, injuries and acts linked to forced disappearance were carried out was located, in which the aggression that led to the death of Héctor “N” (Melesio Cuén) is linked. “The information about what happened at a gas station in Culiacán is not acceptable, nor does it have the reliable elements of proof that allow it to be taken into account, in the way it was presented,” he indicated. The Prosecutor’s Office secured the ranch and the vehicles that were used for the kidnapping of “El Mayo” were also identified. ‘We will investigate omissions’ After the blunders aired by the FGR in the crime of Cuén and the kidnapping of “El Mayo”, the new Attorney General of Sinaloa announced that the omissions in the case will be investigated, including whether she was part of them. – Does it not affect the investigations that were under your charge? The media asked her after her appointment. “I don’t think so, and we will give, or we will work to give the “The best of the results to show that credibility is not diminished,” he responded. “Follow up on the people who were part of that investigation file, if they are proven, a procedure is opened before the Internal Control Body and if the omissions are pointed out, whether malicious or actions, then an investigation file is started.” So could you be involved?, he was asked. “Yes,” he admitted. He said that these omissions are also under investigation by the FGR and that they attend to the requests presented to him. “That issue is being investigated by the FGR, it is my first day as Attorney General of the State and this day I will begin to give insight to that matter and how an investigation as it indicates, as I told you, is an initial procedure before an omission or malicious action by the public servant. “If the malicious action or the crime is proven, it begins as an administrative procedure and concludes, if proven, as a criminal investigation file for the crime of abuse of authority,” he added.