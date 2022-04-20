Sinaloa.- In the deprivation of liberty of three people early Saturday morning in Mazatlan no police force participatedassured the attorney general of the state of Sinaloa, Sara Bruna Quiñónez Estrada.

At a press conference, the official referred to versions on social networks and a journalistic note in which mention is made about the intervention of police patrols.

“That was not so. The complainant never said. That was just another note, information that I don’t know where they took it from, but no police force was involved. Fewer prosecution people,” she expressed.

The prosecutor added that this crime was perpetrated in some condominiums at around 3:00 a.m., and It was not until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday that a complaint was filed by a relative of one of those deprived of liberty.

Also, he continued, there is a complaint from the father of one of the disappeared persons, although he did not contribute much to the investigation.

“In reality, he did not contribute much and did not give the reasons… that he did not know that his son had gone to the city of Mazatlan, but that on Easter Thursday he did not know about him, and therefore he could not provide any information” , he underlined.

Quiñónez Estrada said that two vans had arrived with around 20 people wearing military or police clothing, who deprived them of their liberty.

“Relatives have not provided much information. It is said that people were looking for one of them specifically, who was the one who managed to escape before they were deprived of their liberty.