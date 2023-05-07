Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Continuing the fight so that all the tons of corn and wheat produced in Sinaloa are paid, with prices of 7 thousand and 8 thousand pesos, State producers will hold a demonstration Monday at the Pemex facilities, in Topolobampo, Ahomewhose objective is for the federal government to look at them and re-establish dialogue with the industrialists, announced the president of the independent producers in Sinaloa, Manuel Gumaro López Cuadras.

He mentioned that these actions will be carried out in a calm and orderly manner, betting that the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will turn to see the farmers of Sinaloa and that the dialogue with the industrialists can continue to take place and that they solve the problem of the 4 million tons of corn that are still pending and for wheat a profitable marketing scheme because there is currently no such thing.

He explained that the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, tells them that the president of the republic does not want to look for the industrialistswho prefers to try to subdue them by means of some border closure mechanisms or other types of actions that they want to implement, which he considers to be unfeasible because, in the end, the industrialists are the ones who buy their corn and that the situation is good or bad. In the dialogue that takes place with them, there must be some middle ground to be able to travel and be able to place the corn.

The agricultural leader mentioned that Mexican Food Security (SEGALMEX) will buy the 1.8 million and keep that corn in the warehousesTherefore, they will not have the capacity to receive all the other 4 million tons and if the rains come they will not be able to harvest and their corn will be lost.

“In our place it is another situation that we are seeing and perceiving that we may have this problem and that we are going to lose even our crops on our plot and it is worrying, time is exhausting us and that is why we need to carry out this type of mobilization to that the federal government understands that a dialogue must be maintained with the industrialists, which is the only way that we consider most viable and pertinent so that they take us into account as producers ”, he specified.

The president of the independent producers in Sinaloa, expressed that another of the things that worries them is that currently no winery has any contract or agreement with any company in the maza and tortilla industry, since he stated that they are not interested in making any commercialization contract because right now the market and the despair of the producers are convenient for them.

Manuel Gumaro López Cuadras stressed that the governor of Sinaloa has put a lot of effort into the issue to solve it, for which he achieved progress so that 1.8 million tons can be purchased, with which he intends to protect small producers, however, he said who tells them that unfortunately he can’t do more.

Finally, he called on the farmers to attend the demonstration, which will take place on Monday, in Topolobampo at 10:00 am.