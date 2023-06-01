In addition to the violence and the loss of human livesthe activity of drug trafficking it has generated a high ecological cost that is just beginning to be quantified in Sinaloa. The Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime has made the first efforts to determine the impact generated by drug laboratories on the environment. The figures are just a reference, but they already generate a well-founded concern among environmental organizations.

The first studies indicate that organized crime has spilled 1.6 million kilograms of contaminants into the water and soil of the Mar de Cortés region in 10 years. The project “Sea of ​​Cortez Region: Social and environmental threats from organized crime”, only subscribes to the states of Sonora, sinaloa, Nayarit and the two Baja California, so the national impact is obviously much greater. During the last decades, in the entire northwest region alone, mainly in the municipalities of Culiacán and Cosalá, in Sinaloa, close to a thousand clandestine laboratories where synthetic drugs were produced have been destroyed, and every kilogram of methamphetamine can produce up to 10 kilograms of waste.

The referent is already warned and the application of new strategies is urgent so that the fight against drug production goes hand in hand with a plan for the sanitation and containment of the areas where the contamination has been generated. The waste has reached wells and marine systems that constitute the reserves of the Sinaloans, specifically. The studies must be expanded, the evaluations must be efficient to start from them in a rescue plan and protection against contamination.

