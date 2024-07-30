The actress and singer from Sinaloa Paty Navidad won the third season of the Telemundo reality show ‘Top Chef VIP’ and with it she receives 200 thousand dollars as a prize. In addition to her, David Salomón, El Niño Prodigio and José María Galeano were also present at the grand finale. Carmen Villalobos hosted the show and the judges were chefs Antonio De Livier, Belén Alonso and Inés “Chef Tita” Páez.

Patty Christmas She beat out the other three finalists in a grand finale that was full of emotions, surprises and unexpected moments between the finalists. The Mexican actress of soap operas such as ‘Juro que te amo’ and ‘Zacatillo, originally from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, He used his innovative culinary techniques and paid homage to the process of being reborn in the face of adversity with a dessert he called ‘Ave Fénix’.

In an interview with Telemundo Before her victory was announced, Paty Navidad said she was excited to be part of ‘Top Chef VIP’: “It has been difficult, but also very satisfying, very encouraging, it has been very enriching.”

For Patty Christmasparticipate in ‘Top Chef VIP’, reality show of Telemundo, has been fundamental in his life: “I overcame fears, I learned to cook, I grew, I connected much more with my essence…, “So it has been very enriching. I am very grateful to have experienced these more than 120 cooking sessions and to have seen in myself such great and important growth in the kitchen and in myself as a woman and as a human being.”

Paty Navidad has been present in reality shows in recent yearsas he was part of ‘The House of the Famous’ Telemundoduring 2023, and now in ‘Top Chef VIP’where she emerged the winner.