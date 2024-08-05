All governments prioritize economic growth in their six- or three-year goalssince this indicator reflects the general well-being of the economy of the country, state or municipality.

In other words, economic growth is the result that national and foreign businessmen are investing their money and producing more goods and services and therefore, applying for more jobs.

And if people have a job, Thus, there is greater spending, consumption and well-being for families, which becomes a virtuous circle for the economy.

Following this logic, Sinaloa’s first six-year goal is economic growth and punctually:“grow above the national average“and from there the goals of investments, exports and job creation are derived.

In this regard, last week, INEGI released the Quarterly Indicator of State Economic Activity (ITAEE), which shows the performance of the 32 state economies, where Sinaloa regained national leadership in economic growth expanding the size of its economy by 7.1% in the first quarter of 2024 with seasonally adjusted figures, compared to the previous quarter.

In distant second and third place are Zacatecas and Guerrero with growth of 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively.

While at the other extreme, 12 federal entities started the year with a poor performance of their economieslocated in the basement, Coahuila, which decreased by 2.0%, followed by Tlaxcala -1.5%, Jalisco -1.4%, Baja California -1.3% and Aguascalientes -0.8%.

While in the annual comparison with original figuresThat is, comparing the 1st quarter of 2024 with the 1st quarter of 2023, the 3 states with the highest economic growth were Quintana Roo 20.1%, Campeche 5.8% and Durango 5.3%.

In this case, Sinaloa is ranked 5th nationally with 3.9%, compared to the national average of 1.6%, thus meeting the goal of the State Development Plan 2022-2027.

The above was possible thanks to the boost from primary activities, which grew 31.1% in the first quarter of 2024, making us the state that contributed the most to the growth of the countryside at a national level.

While the tertiary sectorthat is, financial, tourism, health and transportation services grew 2.9% and the industry decreased by 8.7%.

It should be noted that according to INEGI, The state economy has grown in 8 of the 10 quarters which is managed by Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya.

The above has been possible, gthanks to the strength provided to the economy by the 1,453 million dollars that have come from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)which represent a 73% advance of the six-year goal and which are added to the almost 60,000 million pesos of national private investment.

As you know, Investment is synonymous with trust and in that sense, the historical amounts of national and foreign private investment are a reflection of the social, political and legal stability that our state offers to investors, But it also speaks of the consolidation of Sinaloa as a more balanced state between regions.prosperous and inclusive for all.

Therefore, I ask you, dear reader: In your work, in the well-being of your family and, most importantly, in your pockets, are you perceiving the good performance of the Sinaloa economy?

