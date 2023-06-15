Drug use represents one of the biggest challenges for society in general, and schools are no exception. In sinaloaa state recognized for being a center of drug production and trafficking, it is essential to comprehensively address this problem, providing students with a safe and healthy environment.

Preventing drug use in schools is a key strategy to protect students from the dangers associated with drugs. When implementing Educational programs solid, it can provide information and awareness about the risks and consequences of drug use. This enables young people to make informed and responsible decisions regarding their health and well-being.

The opinions of the experts are coincident: students must understand the risks and the negative consequences that the consumption of drugs can have in their lives. It is necessary to provide accurate and up-to-date information on the different types of drugs, their effects on the body and the associated legal and social implications.

On Saturday, June 17, the schools will carry out activities of the “If you get high, you get hurt” program. It’s a good effort. Drug use in schools sinaloa cannot be underestimated. It is a challenge that requires immediate attention and concrete actions.

By implementing effective prevention strategies, such as Educational programsraising awareness, strengthening social and emotional skills, you can make a difference in the lives of young people.

We recommend you read: