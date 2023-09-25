In the constant search to improve employment opportunities and economic development of Sinaloathe link between universities and the productive sectors is presented as a crucial strategy.

In this context, the local deputy, Sergio Mario Arredondo, has proposed reforming the Education Law in Sinaloa to more effectively regulate this relationship, which could be a significant step towards a more promising future for the state’s graduates.

Sinaloa, like other states in Mexico and the world, faces the constant challenge of providing quality opportunities to its young people in the educational field. The universities in Sinaloa have demonstrated their ability to train highly trained professionals, but the connection between higher education and the demands of the labor market still have room for improvement. That’s where the pending task and that should be encouraged.

