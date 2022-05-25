Sinaloa.- The parliamentary groups of Morena and PAS staged a disagreement on the issue of legislative productivity, after the deputy Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez highlighted on the platform, the work of the current secretary of the Sinaloense Party, Angelica Diaz de Cuen for the presentation of 351 initiatives and being described as the most productive legislator in the country, to which the Morenoite Marco Antonio Zazueta Zazueta clarified that true productivity is working together, not generating competition and it is not “ego struggle” either.

The legislator from Morena said that the capitalist or neoliberal system favors competition, but currently they work with a collegiate function, of parliamentary groups that agree and take into account social causes, that this is true productivity.

He stressed that in the 64th legislature, no deputy is more than another and it is not possible to go up to the podium to say that so many initiatives were presented, but rather the dialogue that took place to formulate the bills that contribute to the citizens.

In the ordinary session this Tuesday, Morena was joined by the PAN deputy, Giovanna Morachis, legislative productivity is not presenting the greatest number of initiatives, but rather that people live better outside and the good use of present resources.

The PAS parliamentary group through Gene Bojórquez defended Díaz de Cuén and clarified that he is not mentioned in a personal capacity, but that he was part of a legislature and that the current one exceeds the 63rd legislature headed by Graciela Domínguez.

The discussion arose after Montes Álvarez said that the PAS is about to celebrate 10 years of being present in the political life of Sinaloa, and since its foundation “we have had representation in the 61st, 62nd, 63rd and now in this 64th Legislature of the State Congress; in all these years we have presented more than 600 initiatives in favor of all Sinaloans”.

“Our recognition to the deputy of the 62nd and 63rd Legislature of the Local Congress of the State of Sinaloa, MC Angélica Díaz de Cuén for being described as the most productive legislator in Mexico between the years 2018-2021, a status assigned to her by Nexos magazine on “Legislative re-election and parliamentary effectiveness in local Congresses”, with 351 initiatives presented by the re-elected deputy,” said the legislator.