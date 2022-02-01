Sinaloa.- The Sinaloa Ministry of Health assures that it ratifies its commitment to ensure the well-being of its population, for this reason it will carry out various actions to maintain educational facilities as a safe place against infections by Covid-19 and the return to face-to-face classes.

The secretary of health, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, affirmed that the air monitoring in basic education schools of the state to confirm that they are SARS-CoV-2 virus free and starting tomorrow, a sample will be taken in 25 institutions daily as a preventive measure by COEPRISS with the aim of reaffirming that schools are a safe place for learning.

“This variant is highly contagious, it is found everywhere, we can have a classroom and children can be asymptomatic because they are the most resistant, but there is a child who has comorbidity because he can fall prey to this disease; this It is a special team, where it has a filter and if it comes out positive it means that the virus is in the air in that place, that is what it is all about, prevention, and that is precisely what we are doing.

Read more: In Sinaloa, there are three children hospitalized for Covid-19, two are intubated

He emphasized the importance of vaccinating those people who have not done so, as well as completing the schemes if required, this has not decreased, the concern about hospitalizations and lethality remains in force, if the contagion curve continues at these levels. It is not convenient to hold events and activities where people are kept at very close distances.