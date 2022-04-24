Sinaloa.- The Federation of Bars, Colleges and Bar Associations of the State of Sinaloa (FAS) does not support Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro and this Monday at 12:00 They will go to present for the second time the request for impeachment against the municipal president of Culiacánfor the alleged diversion of 40 million pesos to the public treasury, based on the results of the audit of the fiscal year 2021 of the public account carried out by the Superior State Audit Office (ASE).

The president of the FAS, Julio Sergio Alvarado Andrade reported that the State Congress notified this bar association on April 21 that his complaint had been dismissed for not having ratified it on the third day of its presentation.

“To avoid running out of time in the amparo process, since it generates a lot of suspicion in us, the action of the State Congress, of meeting in the dark or secretly, when all its sessions must be public, according to the Organic Law”, confirmed that they will once again deliver the petition to the 64th legislature.

He clarified that he had filed an amparo before the District Court for not having been notified in writing that they should attend to carry out this procedure, and the federal judge ordered them to do so and for this reason they were made aware of the status of their application for judgment delivered on March 28, 2022.

The impeachment request of the FAS lawyers lists in the reasons section the alleged serious violations of the State Constitution, local and federal laws, for the improper management of funds with federal contributions and public resources of the State Government , plus those of the public treasury of the municipality of Culiacán.

It mentions acts and omissions of municipal public servants, such as the head of the Internal Control Body, the City Council secretary, treasurer, in serious and systematic cases to the detriment of public finances.