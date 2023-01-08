He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and part of his heart is from Sinaloa. The beautiful and talented singer, businesswoman, model and actress Noelia expressed solidarity with Sinaloa, Mexicoafter the wave of violence that was generated recently, after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Events like “Culiacanazo 2.0”, make our state stigmatized, however, these facts do not define the fertile heart of the country.

“Let the world know, that Sinaloa is more and better“Noelia expressed to Debate. “Sinaloa is its people, it is agriculture, it is sea and fishing, it is music, it is colorful. Sinaloa is more, Sinaloa is the heart of Mexico.”

In addition, Noeliathe undisputed Queen of the romantic ballad in Spanish, mentioned that before the “very dark hours” that the Sinaloans have experienced, “I have been praying and aware of events. Sinaloa hurts me, the indolence towards the innocent population hurts me ” .

The singer shared with us that could not help but cry, seeing a video of the frightened passengers of a commercial plane at the Culiacán Airport, Sinaloa, which was attacked with bullets by criminals, in retaliation for the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán. “I burst into tears when I watched the video of the Aeroméxico flight that arrived at the Culiacán Airport over and over again, where a girl or boy’s voice was heard saying with fright: ‘why mom?’, it breaks my heart. “.

It is important that morale be raised with positive messages, so that the world knows that Sinaloa is more than what they saw.

A few weeks ago, like gratitude to the unconditional love that the people of Sinaloa have given him throughout his artistic career, Noelia recorded a banda album, a record production in which she performs her greatest hits to the sound of the tambora, as well as unpublished songs. The first single is “Yo no failed”.

Upon hearing the name of Sinaloa, MexicoNoelia Lorenzo Monge feels a strong beating in her heart, indicating that the people of this state of the country, they are very similar to her“they are very affectionate and very expressive, I have very good memories of Sinaloa and many friends from there, I love them very much, I adore them, thanks for the support through all the years.”