Culiacán.- During the last hours it was announced death of Maria Guadalupe Jacobo Alvaradobetter known on social media as ‘Lupe Bomba’a woman who grew popular thanks to her charisma.

Until now, the specific reason for the death has not been disclosed, this media outlet was only told that it was for health problems which he had been presenting for a long time. In the end he lost the battle.

Let’s remember that the dear Lupe Bomba was admitted to a rehabilitation center to try to overcome her alcohol dependency.

Who was Lupe Bomba?

Maria Guadalupe Jacobo Alvarado, ‘Lupe Bomba’, She was originally from La Cofradía, Navolato, Sinaloa. and managed to gain public acceptance for his country lifestyle and personality.

The woman began to appear on the YouTube channel ‘La Lupe Bomba Original’ thanks to the company RL Musica, owned by Cristóbal Reyes, drummer of the northern music group Los Alegres del Barranco.

This fame led her to be seen in different countries across the continent, amusing with her occurrences regardless of the borders and regionalisms used in the region she inhabits.

One of the most popular points came from his fleeting romance with “El Tarántula de la Sierra”, another social media personality.

Despite her success, Lupe Bomba always lived in a simple house built with bricks, concrete and a firm roof in La Cofradía, Navolato.

Her living conditions could be better, so RL Music contributed with home improvements that she and her mother María Rosenda Alvarado Rocha, a woman with mobility problems, enjoyed.

A few months ago he dealt with alcohol addiction, a problem he ‘inherited’ from his father. She is currently in the ‘Bethel Women’s Therapeutic Unit’, a rehabilitation center.