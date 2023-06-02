In what condition are the political parties of Sinaloa to participate in the 2024 elections? What are your strategies? What chance do they have of winning? In addition to the presidency of the republic, locally, 3 senators, 7 federal councils, 40 local councils, and 20 municipal governments with their councils will be at stake.

Opinion surveys indicate that Morena has more than 40% acceptance among the voters. However, this party does not have its own electoral structure. It remains a amorphous political movement that bets its future on the sum of groups, the management of social networks, the support of AMLO, and the state and federal government structure.

For their part, the parties PV and PT totally depend on your electoral alliance with Morena. In Sinaloa they have not dealt with increasing their militancy, nor have they tried to improve their acceptance by social groups. both parties only They are waiting for what their national leaders agree and the local candidacies assigned to them.

He BREAD still don’t realize that today is the only opposition party. Today he is faced with a dilemma: to seriously dispute the positions of popular election, or to negotiate in advance positions, multi-member positions and various prerogatives. He is winning this last option. In Sinaloa they do not grow, they are not politically active either, and they are quite obliging in their dealings with power.

He PRI in Sinaloa is in a crisis that has not yet bottomed out. The new leadership will have to work so that your party does not disappear. You will not be able to do politics. You can only offer applications without the possibility of winning. More than 50% of the voters affirm that “The PRI is a party for which I would never vote.” Much of its militancy has emigrated, and that exodus will be greater in the coming days.

He PRD has a meager militancy in Sinaloa. It does not grow or manage to expand its presence. Your future depends on your participation in the very fragile alliance that he has with the PRI and the PAN. but the party Citizen movement, does not present significant growth in the entity either. This unfocusedand at the expense of what their national leadership determines.

He PAS has to assume that his alliance with Adam Augusto Lopez now it is hurting you. His local opponents won’t let him win anything. It is time for him to break that alliance, and for trust more in your own militancy, which is numerous and trained. It can have its own electoral victories, without the need to negotiate with those who today seek to destroy it.

By 2024, the triumph of Morena and its official structure is evident. Locally, the opposition parties are weakened, with internal fractures and without real leadership. There seems to be a competition between them to see who gets the most sympathy and favor from the government. With few exceptions, they act as if they were already defeated.

