Culiacán, Sinaloa.- After four months of struggle, the Union of Workers of the National Health System section 18 in Sinaloa, celebrates the paperwork process for the delivery of 400 places to health personnel.

Union leader José Luis Castro Montañez pointed out that the process has been long and difficult, but progress is already visible and it will be published in the State Government newspaper in the coming days. the process of delivering places to health personnel with more than 15 years old.

“We had a lot of setbacks, a lot of struggle, but we managed to get the first light out of 400 workers.”

One of the complaints that was seen the most to achieve the change of process for delivery of a place, which more than 200 employees did not have the registration that corresponded to them for 15 years and they had not been considered for a position.

José Luis Castro pointed out that it was the women who benefited the most from this progress by achieving more jobs, since among the 3,000 workers that make up the union, 60 percent are women and had been precarious for nearly two decades by the previous union and state government.

He added that the struggle of the workers to demand that their seniority be modified and respected, was what has achieved that these workers can now have an opportunity for a job.