Sinaloa.- Despite the strategies and campaigns that have been undertaken to prevent and curb attacks on women, unfortunately little has been achieved and that is why Sinaloa has a gender alertTeresa Guerra Ochoa acknowledged.

The owner of the Women’s Secretariat in Sinaloa lamented this brutal attack of which Itzel was a victim and whose life was taken away accepting that there is still much to be done on this issue.

“Sinaloa is already on gender alert, the national commissioner will come on May 4 and we will also discuss strategies with her. The statistics of the six femicides that take place in the state could be conservative compared to other years; however, heor how alarming is the cruelty, the brutality with which some young women and some women have been murdered”, he indicated.

Likewise, he affirmed that they work in a coordinated manner with the Prosecutor’s Office so that these events do not go unpunished, betting on zero tolerance and if severe sanctions are executed on those who commit an act against women.

From November to now, in most of the events those responsible have been arrested, they have been linked to the process but we are not satisfied with that because what it is about is stopping the incidence, reducing the incidence”.

Read more: Justice and respect asks Itzel’s family, a young woman murdered in El Fuerte, Sinaloa

Finally, the state official showed her concern about the behavior in the municipality of El Fuerte when registering two violent acts against womenfor which he announced that they will work intensively together with the municipal government to focus on strategies that really work.