Culiacán.- Sinaloa had a good day in the Cycling Route modality in the Macro Regional, prior to the 2022 National Games, obtaining five medals, including one gold.

With this result, Sinaloa adds 12 medals, which it has won in the modality of Time Trial and Route.

The gold medal went to Akari Sayuri Valenzuela Urrea, the second in the Regional Macro. The Sinaloan chronometer a time of one hour, 32 minutes and 53 seconds, in the Juvenile B Women.

Read more: Qatar 2022: Mexico and Argentina favorites to make it out of the World Cup group stage

He surpassed Keyla Hernández already Jovanna Alvarez, both from Aguascalientes, who did 1.33.00.

In the Men’s Youth A, Si pa managed to make it 2-3, thanks to Armando Valenzuela and Marco Esteban Lugo Marañón. They were both outclassed Santiago Perez, from Chihuahua. The three made a time of 44 minutes and 26 seconds.

Similarly, Sinaloa made it 2-3 in the Juvenile C Femenil with Yuliana Guadalupe Castro Urrea and María Reneé Lugo López, who could not beat Itzel Campos Rocha, from Aguascalientes.

The time that the three did was two hours, 25 minutes and 21 seconds. César Elenes Gastélum, from Sinaloa, reached the finish line in fourth place in the Men’s Youth C, with two hours, 36 minutes and 14 seconds.

Read more: Formula 1: ‘Checo’ Pérez assured that the Red Bull car becomes ‘undrivable’ when it exceeds 300 kilometers per hour

The first place went to Baja California Sur, as well as the second, while the third place went to Zacatecas.