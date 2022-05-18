Sinaloa.-In August, state Bienpesca payments could be flowingaccording to the information that has been given by the Government of Sinaloa, said Juan Diego Medina Inzunza, president of the fishing cooperative of Altata-Ensenada del Pabellón, since until now there are no rules of operation of the program.
