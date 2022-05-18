Sinaloa.-In August, state Bienpesca payments could be flowingaccording to the information that has been given by the Government of Sinaloa, said Juan Diego Medina Inzunza, president of the fishing cooperative of Altata-Ensenada del Pabellón, since until now there are no rules of operation of the program.

We recommend you read:

Farmers meet with the mayor of San Ignacio to discuss the issue of the diversion dam

In Mazatlan, they hold the National Meeting of Civil Protection Rainy and Cyclone Season 2022

Fierce fire devastates grasslands in the community of El Magistral in Concordia, Sinaloa



You can now visit! Port Authority of Topolobampo lifts access restriction to the Pechocho dolphin

#Sinaloa #fishermen #expect #Bienpesca #payments #August