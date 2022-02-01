Sinaloa.- One month after start farm shrimp stockingthe aquaculture sector from Sinaloa looking for exceed the production obtained during 2021after obtaining more than 90 thousand tons, an amount that surpassed other states in the country, reported Carlos Urías Espinosa, president of the Board of Directors of the Confederation of Aquaculture Associations of the State of Sinaloa.

looking forward

Urías Espinosa indicated that currently, aquaculture producers are ready to start the “planting” of shrimp in March, whose harvests will begin in November.

He said that the farms are undergoing maintenance to receive the crustacean larva that will develop in nine months. “The farms require maintenance after a cycle of operations, which includes the cleaning of gates, reconstruction of embankments, among other activities.”

possible achievements

Last year, he assured that the aquaculture sector finished the season with a production record, in addition to surpassing the other states of the country.

For this 2022 they could register a small growth of 3 percent of moderate production. Last year they had an average of 87,000 tons registered until yesterday, an amount that would rise to 90,000 due to the lack of registration of producers who remained behind in the harvest season.

Consumer public

In the state there is an average of 850 aquaculture farms, which could increase to 900 by the end of 2022. Urías Espinosa recognized that the increase in spaces to produce farmed shrimp has to do with the high demand registered nationally, and even internationally.

“The highlands continue to be the national market with the highest demand for shrimp, as well as the United States.”

The increase in the consumption of aquaculture crustacean could have to do with poor catches on the high seas.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today February 1 on Covid-19

The Data

The sizes

Farmed shrimp begins to have commercial value from 8 grams, despite the fact that there is a product that is purchased by the consuming public when it weighs up to 38 grams, an amount that is obtained in the aquaculture farm.