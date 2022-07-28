Culiacán, Sinaloa.- “With raffles and dinners a country does not grow or generate employment for young people”, said deputy Sergio Mario Arredondo Salas, when expressing the position of the PRI parliamentary group on the dinner held last night at the National Palace by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, businessmen national and Sinaloan.

Addressed about this event in the National Palace, the Sinaloa legislator commented that the effort is respectable, the communication and all the attendees are respectable, but if that exercise results only in a raffle, the effort is insufficient.

Communication between the sectors that make up our economy is very important, that should be celebrated, but that communication must be about a development agenda for the country and its regions. Sinaloa has a professional and committed business class, but they can only be allies based on a specific agenda and that seeks to detonate the potential of the state.

“If this meeting with businessmen only resulted in a raffle or contribution issue and not in the definition and commitments with the projects that can trigger our growth, then it is an effort that is insufficient,” he said.

Arredondo Salas said he was concerned about the economic scenario that is coming for our country and the world, since Mexico is located in the last places of the world economic scenario, without presenting a recovery in the generation of employment sources and in terms of pace of growth, as is being observed in other latitudes.

“What is coming today is an economic recession for which we are not prepared, because there have been no infrastructure projects that support our economic growth and we are also entering an unnecessary conflict with our main trading partners and one of the main engines of economic recovery with those that the country has counted”, he argued.

In this sense, Sergio Mario Arredondo pointed out that it is opportune to understand that “growth mechanisms are precisely those that are not being supported, as is the case of the education of children and young people; the creation of pertinent infrastructure in highways, ports for the development of our regions; modernization of cities; and promotion of scientific research applied to our sectors, among others”, he said.