Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The two requests for impeachment against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreirocorresponding to Pueblo Unido por Culiacán and widows of policemen, in this week they will have their opinions to be evaluated by the commissions of Constitutional Points and Governance, as well as Human Rights of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa.

The above, said the deputy Ambrocio Chávez Chávez who the revision of each one of the documents delivered continuesand that the Legal Directorate is about to deliver the analysis to be evaluated by the members of the commissions involved in the grievances indicated by the complainants, and that the resolution that is taken be taken to the Plenary of this legislature.

This Monday a review was carried out to start calling the meeting with deputiesbut clarified that the request for impeachment of the Sinaloa Lawyers Federation was not turned over by the Official Office of Parties, for not meeting a requirement to be evaluated and therefore they do not pass it to commissions to prepare the opinion.

He said that the controversy generated by the mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro should not occur, between the powers and the people, and he believed that he does not share what was expressed by the municipal president of Culiacán, regarding criticism of the governor and local legislators.

Chávez Chávez stated that he does not agree with the way of settling differences and that they be through the media, and not in work groups or direct dialogue.

In the week, the two requests for impeachment will be definitively unburdened, the legislator concluded.