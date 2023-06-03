With a capacity of 3 thousand 760.7 million cubic meters, the 11 dams of Sinaloa were located during the first hours of today to less than 24% of its conservation capacity.

The Directorate of the North Pacific Basin Organization of the Conagua pointed out that the global reservoir of the hydraulic vessels of Sinaloa it is already located at 23.7 percent

He indicated that even so, this reservoir exceeds with 1739.5 million cubic meters the level that they presented on this same date during 2022.

Among the dams that continue to present the best reservoirs in the state, is the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla with 1,030.7 million cubic meters, which places it at 31.1 percent.

Followed by Huites that saves 757.5 million that places it at 23.7 percent.

The third best located work is the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz with 429.6 million that places it at 26.5 and the fourth is the José López Portillo that saves 421.2 million and is located at 16.3 percent.

The rest of Waterworks lies below this level.