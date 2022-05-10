Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The State Congress ordered the security personnel not to fall for provocations from the supporters of Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, due to the exalted spirits and the presence of accelerated young people, who did not find shock groups inside the Legislative Palace, informed the secretary general of the state Legislative Power, José Antonio Ríos Rojo.

So far, they have not reported material damage or injuries during the outbursts of violence, and they have not yet analyzed whether they are going to file complaints for the events that occurred.

These facts are going to be discussed at the meeting of the Political Coordination Board, and it is very likely that it will be analyzed how the entry to the Constituents room was forced, where they stepped aside.

The workers expected a peaceful demonstration and less aggressiveness, but the opposite happened, he acknowledged after recounting what happened on Monday.

The arrival of the demonstrators who accompanied Estrada Ferreiro, and the Investigative Commission chaired by deputy Marco César Almaral Rodríguez, was prepared to receive the documents that the mayor was going to deliver, as part of the two political trials that faces.

He mentioned that security workers are not trained to hit and the indication was that they treat people well, and if there is a violent person, you have to proceed to calm him down and not confront him.

It is recognized that there were pushes and the surveillance personnel are disclaimed from these actions, who did not attack any person who accompanied the municipal president.

“Some young people and people were going a little fast, but they did not find on our part and from Congress, the environment that perhaps they were trying to provoke,” the legislative official pointed out.