Sinaloa.- The resignation of deputy Adolfo Beltrán Corrales from the parliamentary group of the National Action Party was accepted by the Plenary of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, during the public session this Thursday, and the incorporation of the PAN deputy, Giovanna Morachis Paperini, with the right to speak, was notified to be part of the meetings of the Board of Political Coordination.

Agreement number 33 prepared by the Political Coordination Board was read, which also declares the dissolution of the PAN parliamentary group of the LXIV Legislature, from the approval of the same document, by virtue of not having the essential number for training of a parliamentary group.

On January 18, 2022, the legislator Adolfo Beltrán Corrales presented to the president of Jucopo, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, a document in which he communicated the resignation and separation of the PAN parliamentary group, declaring himself as deputy without a party

The agreement states that derived from the foregoing, it is determined to accept the resignation and declare the dissolution of said parliamentary group since there is only one deputy representing said political institution in the current Legislature.