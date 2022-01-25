Sinaloa.- The Secretary of Health of Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, called on the people of Sinaloa to Don’t be alarmed by “Flurona” What is it get Covid-19 and Influenza at the same timeindicated that the last report they gave him from the laboratory of the Ministry of Health in Sinaloa is 10 registered cases, but there must be many moresince when the Covid-19 test is carried out, no review is done to find out if you have influenza or not.

He indicated that all the patients who had Flourona did not present major symptoms. According to the Secretary of Health due to shortage of covid testsinstead of installing kiosks, they are working on the detection of covid in the plants and they are going to enter the airport where they had not been able to enter due to the regulations of the place.

“Testing is definitely scarce, but all six health jurisdictions are testing right now. Here at the Ministry of Health, that is why we make a daily report, we are taking great care of them, by instructions of the Governor, we are acquiring 6,000 more tests at this time, in a moment.

Read more: They resume the vaccination process in reinforcements of third doses against Covid-19 in Culiacán

Here we have checked more than 30 runs at this time, we have randomly chosen 32 people and of those 32 people 20 are negative and 12 were positive. In this way, it is a fact that it is found and we are right now with the airport authorities with the purpose of starting these days to check the flights, especially international flights.