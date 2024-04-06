We took time to see the professional teams from Sinaloa in action, Cañoneros de Mazatlán of the MX League and Dorados de Culiacán of the Expansion tournament Friday afternoon, hoping that they could give victory to their respective fans, but that was just a presumption, since both fell and, worst of all, were beaten in their own stadiums.

They are two teams that are going from bad to worse, due to their poor structuring and the little interest that their owners have shown in forming solid teams that allow them to be protagonists.

In the case of the Gunboats that they fell 4-0 against the Pumas who already had a long time without winning on the road, are now in their third year in the first division and their greatest achievement is having qualified for a playoff and boasting that last tournament they achieved the historic figure of 21 points.

While the Golden what were surpassed in his fish tank for him Tapatío.3-1in its longer history than that of the Mazatlecos, can boast that it had two short-lived stages in the highest circuit and was the team that played and won the most finals during its time in the First A and Promotion alloy.

In addition, it was characterized by having in its ranks great figures of world-class football, but we must point out that the majority of them were already on the verge of retirement, among whom we can point out Pep Guardiola, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Sebastián Abreu, Jared Borgetti and as coach, the Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona.

Unfortunately the teams do not work with the past and present of Mazatlán and Golden is very disappointing, since both occupy the last places in their respective leagues and it is a fact that in the case of the Gunboatsits owner will have to pay a good financial fine.

At least the ordeal is about to end for El Gran Pez, as they play their last game of the current season against the champion Cancún and although it seems difficult for them to win, it is a loss that they close with dignity.

TUESDAY TOURNAMENT. The UAS-Talleres Monte Alto team ended the undefeated passage of the champion Kubota-Seisa in the 65-year-old category, defeating it 4-1. Sergio 'Keko' Rubio was the great figure of the university students by scoring the four cucumbers. For the defeated Mario Maldonado.

On another front, Gourmet Soccer defeated Copeza 6-1 with three goals from Carlos Yin, a couple from Sergio Castro and one from Antonio Ontiveros. On the opposite side Octavio Domínguez scored.

In the 70 years division, UAS-Monte Alto won 1-0 over Batteries Ultra Start, but the most pleasant thing about this game was that we saw the veteran of a thousand battles Jesús María 'chuma' Tarriba kick again with the university colors.

And Club Verdes defeated the struggling team of Maco-Tirso Manjarrez 3-1 with goals from Ismael Leyva, Jesús Vega and Tomás Camacho. For the defeated, a great goal from Jaime Sarabia.

PLEASANT COEXISTENCE. We will always be happy to meet up with good friends whom we had not seen for a while and they were the pulmonologist José 'che' González, pioneer of the Careada on Thursdays and member of a very football-loving family, Mario Vega and Mrs. Margarita Meza who are Sagareños of red bones and efficient workers of a well-known courier company.

The aforementioned and yours truly had a pleasant Friday afternoon and they are those moments that life gives you to enjoy and you have to take advantage of them and of course I hope to see the good 'Che' González, Mario and Magy again soon.

