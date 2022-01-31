Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Civil protection of the Government of the State of Sinaloa in the northern zone checks in the city of Los Mochis that the clubs are operating according to permitted capacity by the authorities, which must be 50 percent due to the fourth wave of Covid-19.

“On the subject of the inspection of clubs, basically we have not had any situation that warrants the suspension of activities. Although it is true that it is a situation where 50 percent is being required in closed places and 65 percent in open places, there have been situations where we have found greater capacity; however, he has only been reprimanded”, reported Omar Mendoza Silva.

The Civil Protection delegate of the State Government in the northern zone said that they will be very aware that they have complied with what was requested of them.

“There has been no suspension of activities by the state as such.”

It is worth mentioning that Civil Protection of the municipality of Ahome is also inspecting these places, and recently issued a warning to the clubs to respect the capacity, since if they did not, they would be closed.