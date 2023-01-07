With the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López, alias ‘El Ratón’ or ‘El Ratón Nuevo’, one of the sons of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, and who, an arm of his father’s criminal organization, has been given a coup against the Sinaloa Cartel.

30-year-old Guzman Lopez It is considered one of the main exporters of fentanyl and methamphetamines, both synthetic drugs, to the United States.

He is the son of Griselda López Pérez, the second wife of “El Chapo” Guzmán.

According to federal authorities, Ovidio Guzmán López is required by the United States government to face charges for trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuanafor events that occurred between 2008 and 2018.

The leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel

After the arrest of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the cartel was left at the head of those who were already at the top of the criminal pyramid.

They are:

– Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia.

– Alfredo Guzman Salazar.

– Ovid Guzman Lopez.

– Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar.

The last three, sons of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, alias ‘Los chapitos’. It is worth mentioning that Joaquín Guzmán Loera is sentenced to life imprisonment in a maximum security prison in the United States and two of his children could have a similar end.

BREAKING: The DEA launches a new poster campaign to go after the whole Sinaloa Cartel – Caro Quintero, El Mayo and Chapitos. $45 million is offered. The campaign comes amid frustration over level of fentanyl trafficking and lack of action in Mexico. Poster at San Ysidro border. pic.twitter.com/XzYvmrxHPD — Ioan Grillo (@ioangrillo) May 9, 2022

‘El Mayo’, the true leader

For ‘El Mayo’, the DEA offers a reward of 15 million dollars. They describe him as an armed and dangerous man.

Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada García, who was already a capo when Guzmán Loera was just rising in the drug structure, he is about 70 years old and he is the most veteran drug trafficker of the active organized crime heads.

Despite this, she has never been captured and became an important support for ‘El Chapo’, it is even said that they are family, because according to the version of a supposed daughter of Guzmán, Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz, she and ‘El Vicentillo ‘, Zambada’s son were married and had children.

Rafael Caro Quintero

Rafael Caro Quintero, known as the “narco of narcos” and who has been a fugitive since 2013, was arrested on July 15, 2022 by the Mexican Navy.

Before his arrest, Caro Quintero was still active in drug trafficking along with ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and both would be the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel at that time, according to a DEA report.

Caro Quintero founded the now disintegrated Guadalajara cartel with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and other drug traffickers in the 1970s, who were forming other criminal groups.

In 2018 Caro Quintero was included in the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, heir to ‘El Chapo’

Reward poster for Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar. Photo: US Department of State

Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar is one of the most wanted criminals by the DEA (Drug Control Administration), which considers them a “high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel.”

According to the file provided by the DEA, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar is one of the so-called ‘Chapitos’, the 40-year-old man is accused of conspiracy and possession of drugs with the intention of distribution, import and export.

Jesús Alfredo, brother of Iván Archivaldo, Salazar-Guzmán, is the son of ‘El Chapo’s’ first marriage to Alejandrina Salazar Hernández and is known as ‘Alfredillo’.

WITH INFORMATION FROM EL UNIVERSAL- GDA*