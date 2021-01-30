Ramiro Ramírez-Barreto, 44, from the state of Morelos, is the mastermind behind an “extensive drug trafficking network” in the US, according to the US Department of Justice. The Mexican has acknowledged having trafficked with at least 30 kilograms of heroin and an amount of fentanyl sufficient to “kill more than 14 million people,” as noted in the statement from the federal prosecutor for the eastern district of Virginia published this Friday. Ramírez-Barreto, along with 41 other suspects linked to the Sinaloa cartel, have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to two to ten years in prison for distributing drugs through the State of Virginia and North Carolina. However, the ringleader faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. Mexican ports are the gateway for fentanyl, the synthetic drug behind the opioid epidemic raging in the US, produced in China and long in the crosshairs of Washington’s priorities at the border.

Ramírez-Barreto’s company operated with ties not just in Virginia, but North Carolina, Texas and California as well. Through his organization, he supplied cocaine, heroin and fentanyl to numerous drug trafficking networks in Newport News, Virginia, and in Henderson and Greensboro, North Carolina. One of his clients in the latter state received 60 kilograms of heroin from early 2018 to mid-2019. Another of his clients was an inmate in a federal prison operating a drug trafficking organization in Henderson, North Carolina, using a smuggling mobile phone. Ramírez-Barreto was linked to the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico, as were his drug sources, the investigation has concluded.

The Operation Cookout, That brought together local and federal agents of the United States authorities, found 19 kilograms of heroin and more than $ 600,000 in cash at Ramírez-Barreto’s house. In total, authorities seized 24 firearms, 30 kilograms of fentanyl, 30 kilograms of heroin, 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than $ 700,000 in cash.

Ramírez-Barreto was not acting alone. Tangynika Johnson, a 44-year-old woman from Henderson, North Carolina, helped inmate Bullock raise the money from drug sales and pass it on to the leader of the network. This Friday, he admitted to using a communication facility to promote trafficking, and faces a sentence of up to four years. James Noyes, also an American from Newport News and 55, was a heroin distributor within the organization and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Keith A. Brownson, a 42-year-old American from Henderson, North Carolina, was a cocaine and heroin dealer who arranged drug delivery and proceeds with Ramírez-Barreto. Your sentence could be up to 40 years. In total, the Operation Cookout managed to arrest 45 suspects accused of collaborating in the drug trafficking plot. Of this group, 42 have pleaded guilty and 30 have already been convicted.

The operation, which began in August 2019, has brought together more than 120 agents from 30 agencies in Virginia, North Carolina and Texas. Jarod Forget, special agent in charge of the fight against drugs, has celebrated the arrests and the collaboration between federal and local forces, even with the setbacks of a global pandemic. “Operation Cookout it successfully removed a number of violent drug organizations from the streets and will allow these communities to focus on what matters most at this time: the health and safety of their loved ones, ”he said.

Fentanyl is an opioid that worries the authorities in both countries. Cheaper and easier to produce than heroin – and 50 times more powerful and addictive – Mexican organized crime has even begun to manufacture the drug itself from chemical precursors imported from China. “51 Mexican cartels buy and traffic fentanyl – alone or mixed with heroin – along the border with the United States,” he noted. a report of the US Congressional Security Commission in 2017, a year after the crisis erupted with a multiplication of overdose deaths.