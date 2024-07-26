Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, leader and co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, wanted for decades by US authorities, who offered a reward of US$ 15 million for information leading to his capture, was arrested in the state of Texas this Thursday (25), according to the US Department of Justice.

Joaquin Guzmán López, one of the sons of another cartel founder, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, was arrested along with Zambada.

“The Department of Justice has arrested two more alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world. Ismael Zambada Garcia, aka ‘El Mayo,’ a co-founder of the cartel, and Joaquin Guzmán López, the son of the other co-founder, were arrested today in El Paso, Texas,” the department said in a statement.

The two men, according to the text, “are the targets of multiple charges in the United States for leading the cartel’s criminal operations, including its lethal fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks.”

In February, a New York prosecutor charged Zambada for the fifth time with the crimes of manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in the United States.

Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office increased the reward from $5 million to $15 million for anyone who provides information leading to Zambada’s arrest.

“Fentanyl is the most lethal drug threat our country has ever faced, and the Department of Justice will not rest until every leader, member, and associate of the cartel responsible for poisoning our communities is held accountable,” the statement said.

The Justice Department also recalled the arrest of other leaders and associates of the Sinaloa Cartel, such as “El Chapo” himself, as well as another of his sons and alleged leader of the Cartel, Ovidio Guzmán López, and the alleged number 1 assassin of the Cartel, Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, known as “El Nini”.

“El Chapo” Guzmán was arrested in Mexico in January 2016, after leading two escapes in 2001 and 2015, and was extradited to the United States in January 2017, where he was sentenced in July 2019 to life in prison, plus an additional 30 years.