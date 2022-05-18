Sinaloa.- They stayed on foot some carriers from the state of Sinaloa to not being able to cover payments and interest that has generated the financing that was accessed to renew urban trucks. More and more dealers are returning new units, even though many of them traded in old units.

The pandemic effect

Joel Arturo Camacho González, general secretary of the Federation of State Motor Carriers, said that one of the problems generated by the lack of mobility during the pandemic was the low influx of users in urban trucks and this lowered profits.

Without sufficient resources, they found it difficult to cover the monthly payments of more than 45 thousand pesos for new units that they received through financing from the government of Quirino Ordaz Coppel.

The leader of transporters said that the problem has become worrying, since the attention to users is being affected with the reduction of routes, due to the lack of trucks, which were returned, and there are no resources to buy other units, even if they are used.

The conflict

Feliciano Valle Sandoval, former director of Roads and Transport, who participated in the delivery process of the new units to renew the public transport fleets, explained that what has been detected is that it is urban transport that stands out in the conflicts for the payment, since financing was also granted to taxi concessionaires, but they have not manifested problems.

Regarding interest charges, he recalled that it was the carriers who decided which financial institution to apply for the loan to buy the new unit, and that is where the problem lies due to the lack of accessibility of the companies.