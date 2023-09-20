The Protection protocols were activated yesterday throughout Sinaloa as an essay to protect the integrity in the event of an earthquake, like the one that occurred on September 19, 1985 in Mexico City, which left a devastating scene due to the thousands of deaths and damage it caused. In fact, the drill that was carried out in public government, medical institutions, etc.., was with two objectives: to honor the memory of those who died in the 8.1 magnitude earthquake and to practice the measures that must be taken in the face of a phenomenon of that nature.

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the mayors in the different municipalities left the government palaces, along with the staff, as a valid exercise within the framework of the National Civil Protection Day. This was instituted following the 1985 earthquake. In Sinaloa, the measures have to be taken without hesitation because in some municipalities there have been countless earthquakes, some more intense than others. The entity is in an area of ​​seismic influence that so far has not been harmful to the population.

Since 1985, the culture of prevention and protection has been taking root in society. Over time the blow of nature was assimilated. The initiative was taken to protect against another earthquake. The discussion of whether this was due to a decision by the government or by civil society that aroused solidarity in the face of the tragedy leads to nothing. The important thing is that actions are taken to safeguard people’s lives. Therefore, the evacuation drills that were carried out yesterday are of importance. Don’t forget that September 19.

