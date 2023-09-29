The other day I found out that Pandas from US zoos are about to return to China, a country that has been using them for decades to improve its relations around the world. That made me reflect on how, in the face of the enormous opportunities with that country, there are voices that think about the risks that Latin America takes on the role of China’s ‘backyard’this is due to the unequal relationship and possible looting of its immense resources. From what can be seen and measured we can say that The Asian giant has growing interest in the regionFrom the very marginal foreign direct investment in 2000, today the area receives around ten percent of its investments in the world. Thus, an evolution appears with regard to the multidiverse relations with the region. Voices such as that of political scientist Evan Ellis have explained at length about the geopolitical interest of the Asian giant in Latin America and the Caribbean, correlating it with the Chinese perception of the US military presence both in its seas, its robust relationship with Taiwan and ties with Hong Kong. Kong. For example, not so long ago El Salvador almost gave up 14% of its territory in a development plan with the Chinese government, and the modern space base in Argentina, developed and managed by China, has many concerned. In turn, catalyzed by the call “trade war” of the administration trump, one more step in globalization has been taken in which China takes advantage of the nearshoring, -the proximity-, that northern Mexico gives to the enormous US market. Nuevo León, for example, has done very well in this regard.

To give perspective to the matter, it can be remembered that In 2014 the Malova government had contacts with the great Chinese dragon. There was talk of student exchanges, Chinese investment in Topolobampo and Mazatlánas well as roads and even a train from Mazatlán to Durango. Malova proposed linking Mazatlán and the Chinese city of Ningbo as sister cities, a possibility that, in parallel with many others during her six-year term, it seems that she did not work much, unlike how Culiacan Since 2007 it has been twinned with the port city of Zhongshan, a city that by the way takes its name from that 20th century sun who was Dr. Sun Yat-sen, Father of the China modern. With whom the city of Ningbo was twinned was with Manzanillo, with Durango and with Lazáro Cardenas, Michoacán. Strategic points for Chinese interests in mining resources and ports. Meanwhile, from China to the port of Topolobampo Among many other things, urea and fertilizers arrive, vital for regional agriculture; China is the second largest supplier of imported fertilizers in the country. When visiting China in 2018, Quirino Ordaz proposed to replicate in Sinaloa models of electric urban transportation and solar panels for public buildings and homes. And not so long ago Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has expressed its interest and support for the train project to Durango, although not so much in the previous plan but in one with the CAXXOR Group and within the framework of the aforementioned nearshoring. After all, the clearest thing is usually what is immediate, what is in front of the eye and for soon In the Sinaloa dams we are at half the water contained last year. There are ideas, so it remains to apply reason and force to materialize them.

