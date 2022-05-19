Sinaloa.- The measurement of the rule of law shows stagnation, and even deterioration, in a large part of the country’s entities. However, Sinaloa registers a gradual advance in the overall score from 2018 to 2022.

The 2021-2022 edition presented by the World Justice Project places Sinaloa in the number 5 ranking, with a change in the score of 0.41 in the analysis of the year 2018, 0.42 in that corresponding to 2019-2020, 0.43 in the report presented for 2020-2021 and 0.46 in 2021-2022.

Overall result

Querétaro ranks first in respect of the rule of law, while Guerrero ranks last (32). The measurement is given through eight factors: limits to government power, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory compliance, civil justice and criminal justice.

As a consequence of the weakening of institutional checks and balances to state governments and a closure of civic space, as well as a deterioration in criminal justice systems and the lack of progress in anti-corruption, it is that 14 entities dropped a level in their overall score; Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Tabasco, according to the executive considerations of the study.

Were six states that rose in the overall ranking (Durango, Guanajuato, Nuevo Leon, Queretaro, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas).

The factors that showed an upward trend for Sinaloa are open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory compliance and criminal justice; remained at the same level in the absence of corruption and civil justice; while there was a downward trend in the category of limits to government power, compared to the immediately previous report (2020-2021).

lags

The World Justice Project researcher, Eréndira González Portillo, explained to Debate that there is a contraction in the limits of the local Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers due to the fact that unitary states are observed, she said. There is also a weakening in the counterweight of the work of civil society and journalists.

Regarding the line of civil and criminal justice, the international organization has identified that the guarantees of victims in due process are not fulfilled, while corruption continues to prevail, especially in the criminal justice system, said the researcher of the World Justice Project, Mexico chapter. González said that the national trend is for a decline in these two areas.

Sinaloa and justice

In the case of Sinaloa, when analyzing the above with respect to the 2020-2021 index, no significant changes are observed in these two areas, although in criminal justice the state improved by going from a score of 0.41 to 0.44; in civil justice, the rating remains at 0.38 and specifically it fell in indicators such as the lack of quality, expeditious civil justice, among others.

In the Mexican Republic there were 17 states that fell in civil justice, while there is a stagnation in the fight against corruption without relevant changes.

The panorama is complicated, however, the objective of multidisciplinary research is to serve as a tool for the Powers in the elaboration of actions and changes, commented Eréndira González Portillo.

The researcher commented that the civil organization has worked with states such as Quintana Roo, who approached them to draw up a specific plan on the issue of open justice, with whom they have been working for months, she reported. Other projects in which they have been involved to develop indicators and measure the performance of public servants have been in the training of police officers in Oaxaca and in Querétaro in the Cosmos system, he said: “we follow the process from the filing of complaints, streamline until take them to investigation and how they communicate, coordinate the areas”, explained González Portillo.

The model of the Accusatory Criminal Justice System of the State of Querétaro is called Cosmos and is a national reference, recognized by civil organizations such as México Evalúa.

This project began in 2006 at the initiative of the president of the American Bar Association, an association similar to the Mexican Bar Association, and has gained international prominence, since it reveals which countries respect and live in a rule of law.

the voice of the expert

No state reaches even 0.5 in measurement: Eréndira González, WJP Researcher

Although Sinaloa is in fifth place nationally in the ranking of the State of Law index, with a score of 0.46there is a huge gap at the national level since no state exceeds 0.5, explained the researcher of the World Justice Project organization, Eréndira González Portillo.

In fact, he reported that, in general, the fourth edition of this investigation shows a weakening of the rule of law in Mexico.

Context

Rule of law

This study explains that the rule of law is a governance principle in which all persons, institutions and entities are subject to compliance with the law, which is respectful of human rights and is applied in an equitable, fair and efficient manner.

It is a guiding principle that links authorities and citizens by establishing rights, obligations and limits so that people can live in harmony, access better opportunities, participate in community decisions and enjoy a safe life and heritage.

The study uses three sources of information: a general population survey, a survey of specialists (lawyers from the 32 states of the country) and official statistics and databases compiled by tertiary sources, such as Inegi.