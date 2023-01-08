Mayors and business leaders agree that Sinaloa is great and an excellent place to live or visit and that it has regained its tranquility.

The spectacular beaches of Sinaloa offer calm and security and are enjoyed by hundreds of Canadian tourists who are visiting Sinaloa, especially in Mazatlán and this is one of the things that makes the state unique, said Miguel Ángel Hernández Fonseca, president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce (Fecanaco).

One of the main attractions of Sinaloa is its gastronomy, offering those who visit the land the warmth in each of its dishes, which are unique for their flavor and freshness, explained the president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods (Canirac), Laura Guzmán Torróntegui.

continue with the activities

The municipality of Ahome regained peace of mind, therefore, it is a safe place for citizens, so they can resume their activities without any fear, highlighted Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

Mayor Édgar González made a tour of the Historic Center, in the company of volunteer tourists, who are in charge of following up on cruise ship visits, this in order to show the face that deserves to be shown from Sinaloa.