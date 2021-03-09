The fact that the owner of a Lamborghini Aventador SV has forgotten something important now costs him dearly. The police simply collected his car.

Isle of Wight (Great Britain) – Anyone who drives a sinfully expensive supercar for a walk must expect to attract attention. This is what happened in this case of a chic, pitch-black Lamborghini Aventador SV (“Super Veloce”, German: “super fast”) on the Isle of Wight, an island with 138,000 inhabitants off the south coast of Great Britain. But it wasn’t the eyes of private admirers that attracted the Italian luxury car, but the hawk eyes of the local police. The officers were in a civilian BMW X5 on the English Channel island when they noticed the gem from the noble manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese. Apparently curious, they overtook the Lamborghini and asked the driver to stop at the roadside. Then they noticed something.

The super sports car was missing a small, but not entirely unimportant detail – in the form of a badge. As it turned out, the owner of the around 360,000 euro and 750 hp Lamborghini Aventador SV (top: 350 km / h, 0-100 km / h: 2.8 seconds) had not paid any vehicle tax since August last year. The result was as simple as it was dismaying for the Lambo driver: his luxury body was collected, loaded onto the bunk of a tow truck – and taken away.