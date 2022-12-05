Important scientific studies, at the center of the National Congress of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin) underway in Milan, promise decisive progress in the neurological field thanks to new diagnostic and therapeutic opportunities. The good news – explains a note from Sin – concern new drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, new prognostic markers for Parkinson’s disease and migraine, but there are also updates on sleep, artificial intelligence (Ai), neurocovid and neuromuscular diseases.

In Alzheimer’s disease, the international scientific community has welcomed the results of very recent studies on biological therapies directed against some forms of amyloid and reaffirms the essentiality of early diagnosis to identify patients who are candidates for new treatments. Further updates, such as the ‘Finger’ study, concern the importance of prevention to slow the onset of dementia thanks to the combination of cognitive stimulation with an associated low-fat diet and physical exercise. Remarkable results have also been announced for Parkinson’s disease, thanks to all-Italian research. From today, through the analysis of saliva, it will be possible not only to provide a precise diagnosis but also to predict the progression of the disease.

With regard to migraine – continues the note Sin – serum markers have been identified, therefore detectable from blood samples – capable of making it clear which patients run the risk of reaching a chronic headache due to the abuse of drugs. Furthermore, for this pathology, the fundamental role of new drugs for preventive therapy, aimed at reducing the frequency and intensity of attacks, is now established, such as botulinum toxin and monoclonal antibodies directed against CGRP (Calcitonin gene related peptide ) a potent vasodilator that can intervene in the transmission of pain, affecting the peripheral and central nervous system.

Among the congress topics also the latest updates on the Neurocovid Sin study, which investigated the relationship between Covid and the nervous system, but also studies on neuromuscular diseases, the central role of sleep in neurological pathologies, and the most recent innovations in the field of artificial intelligence .

“At this year’s national congress – comments Alfredo Berardelli, president of Sin – we are witnessing the presentation of numerous scientific studies carried out by Italian neurologists, quite relevant from the point of view of clinical relapse. In fact, our country, despite the limited funds – he explains – is among the most active in the field of scientific research in neurology and ranks fifth worldwide for the production of studies after the USA, China, Germany and Great Britain. Aging of the population – adds Berardelli – is a very topical issue on which Sin neurologists are constantly confronted to try to improve the lives of patients not only from the point of view of treatment but also from that of assistance, extremely important in a era in which the average age of life has lengthened considerably”.

Neurological pathologies, at the center of the Sin National Congress, have a strong impact on the population: 12 million Italians are affected by sleep disorders; over 6 million suffer from migraine, about 2/3 of whom are women; 1 million live with Alzheimer’s disease every day and need constant assistance and 400,000 affected by Parkinson’s disease. Multiple sclerosis afflicts about 90,000 women and men who have to live every day with the symptoms of a disease that induces progressive disability, but also with the difficulties associated with health and welfare services. And again, equally worrying numbers are those describing stroke cases, almost 200,000 new cases every year and about 1 million people who live with the disabling results of the disease.