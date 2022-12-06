“From therapeutic efficacy to the quality of life of patients with multiple sclerosis: real life experiences with cladribine tablets”. This is the title of the symposium organized by Merck inside the 52nd congress of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin). A round table that wanted to face multiple sclerosis directly, recounting patient experiences and analyzing the efficacy of cladribine tablets with the aim of improving the quality of life of patients.

“Merck has been involved in the field of multiple sclerosis for almost 25 years and we constantly strive to find answers to the needs of people with multiple sclerosis – said Jan Kirsten, president and CEO of Merck Italy -. Our story begins in 1998 with the l introduction of our first injectable drug for relapsing forms of this disease. Cladribine tablets was approved in Italy in 2019. This oral therapy, which is aimed at adult patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis with high disease activity, is characterized by a dosing program with low impact on the patient’s quality of life both in terms of methods and times of administration”.

A commitment that does not stop only at the drug but that aims at improve the patient’s quality of life also by taking advantage of various digital services: “In June we launched M³ – continues Kirsten – an App that aims to give support to doctors and patients treated with cladribine tablets by helping them to follow the course of therapy as well as schedule visits and exams. M³ is giving excellent results in centers that are using it. We believe that education and information are also important, which is why in 2016 we launched the ‘Parents can’ platform to provide information on what it means to become a parent for a patient with multiple sclerosis. We also try to reach the youngest via spotify thanks to the podcast ‘Without ifs and buts’, where you can find all the information on multiple sclerosis”.

The studies carried out on cladribine tablets can now also offer a long-term picture: “We have had various pieces of evidence – declared Pietro Annovazzi, neurologist at the Neurological Recovery Unit of the SM Study Center, Asst Valle Olona, ​​Gallarate hospital – including the data collected by the our study group in which we see that, as also emerges from clinical studies, there is a suppression of inflammatory activity even two, three, four years after the first treatment with cladribine, therefore the patient is not actually taking the drug but disease activity is still suppressed.”

Each patient has his own story and therefore even the therapy can differ from case to case: “As far as multiple sclerosis is concerned, there is increasing talk of personalizing the therapy – explained Lucia Moiola, neurologist at the Multiple Sclerosis Center of the Irccs San Raffaele of Milan – We have a broad therapeutic landscape so we can choose the right drug for each particular patient based not only on the drug’s efficacy and safety parameters, but also on the quality of life.Speaking of cladribine tablets, we know that it is a oral drug, and this in itself leads to a better quality of life, a pulsed therapy that is taken a few days a year.The patient can thus almost forget that he has multiple sclerosis because it is not linked to the fact of taking tablets every day. All this has been demonstrated by the Clarify study presented by Professor Solari done on more than 400 patients”, he concluded.