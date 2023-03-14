The mobile RPG SIN CHRONICLE bow your head and raise the white flag. SAW recently announced that the game will officially cease its service on May 31, 2023and any possibility of in-app purchase has already been made inaccessible.

Born as a sequel to Chain Chroniclethe game saw the light in March 2023 after a few small problems, which led to a postponement.

Until the closing date, the game will continue to receive the now scheduled updates.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu