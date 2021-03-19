Well, like someone who does not want the thing, this corner of the Internet is three years old. Being completely faithful to the truth, he fulfilled them at the beginning of the month. But it seems like a good time to make a little recap and leave today some thoughts that are perhaps less practical, but those of us who dedicate ourselves to putting letters together need to leave written.

And it is nothing other than expressing my gratitude. If I’m honest, I didn’t expect to last here for so long and, above all, it wasn’t clear to me that I would be able to create a space with a more or less own and different voice, and that creates something similar to a community.

But if I was already grateful and satisfied with the progress of the blog, taking stock of audiences in the year has been the best way to end it and realize what has been achieved. Tickets have skyrocketed to over 300,000. I do not know if that is a lot or a little, surely there will be other sites where the visits are multiplied with respect to this one. But for me, the fact that so many people take time to read me makes me happy.

It would be more, I also have to thank AS.com for thinking that I will be doing something right and leaving me here for so long. Even if I sometimes wander a bit – everything I write is related to the bike, but sometimes you also have to leave more personal things -, I have never had a problem writing what I wanted. And that must always be valued.

Rereading what has been written so far, it seems that this sounds like a goodbye. Nothing further. I just wanted to do a little review of the current situation of the blog so that you and you also know what this is. And I also believe that I have been able to leave part of my personality here. I consider myself a nice guy, well-intentioned and, also, a bit messy. I’d say that has been carried over to the blog. You will like the articles more or less, but I think there is a good atmosphere and that for me is fundamental in every place where I am. On the net or physically.

And now is when it’s time to continue and look for new things to write. So, as I always say, I am looking forward to hearing ideas, proposals, issues that you would like me to discuss. During this time I think that we have dealt, always in a way that any newcomer could understand – or that was my intention, surely sometimes I have not succeeded – a lot of topics related to the bike: training, nutrition, marches, news, companies of the sector and even interviews with people known for other facets and who have fun on pedals. But things will have escaped me and I would love to read your ideas.

What was said. Thank you very much to all. Cheers and miles!

PS: And you know: Life is like riding a bicycle. You have to move to keep your balance.