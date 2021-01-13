As a show of solidarity from some musicians affected by the pandemic, Without flag, Pandora and Carlos Rivera will join in a virtual concert this Saturday, January 16.

It is a fact that, after the cancellation of social events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a large number of technicians, musicians and staff were unemployed. Indeed, so far, its future remains uncertain.

For this reason, international artists organized to make a fundraiser. The money obtained from the online show, called Change our game, will be intended for workers who support singers during live concerts.

“It’s the least we can do. Life on tour is very peculiar and the people you work with become like family. (…) All the people who are behind us do not have salaries, but they work by show “, he says Jesus Navarro de Reik, who also joined the cause.

“It is also to offer something to the public, entertain them, distract them, and take advantage and help people who are so important to us and to the show that people see,” he added in a press release.

Other exponents who will participate are the Camila and Matisse groups. The event that was previously recorded will be broadcast through the Cinépolis Klic streaming platform.

