Double infections possible and nothing special

In some countries, simultaneous infections with corona and flu have become known in patients – a German expert is not surprised by this.

Tel Aviv – In some countries, simultaneous infections with corona and flu have become known in patients – a German expert is not surprised by this. In Israel, a pregnant woman was diagnosed with double illness. A spokeswoman for Beilinson Hospital near Tel Aviv confirmed on Tuesday that it was an unvaccinated woman in her 30s who gave birth to her baby last week. She was released on Thursday with the baby in good condition. There are also some confirmed cases in Spain, reportedly in Brazil and the US as well.

The chairman of the German Society for Infectious Diseases, Bernd Salzberger, considers the occurrence of such double infections to be “nothing special”. “Such cases have to occur at some point,” he told the German press agency. A double infection is probably a bit worse than an infection with only one pathogen. Double infections with flu and corona are rare, “because both viruses are rarely present at the same time – by wearing a mask, two winters passed with almost no influenza,” said Salzberger.

Professor Arnon Wiznitzer, head of gynecology at Beilinson Hospital in Tel Aviv, said that the patient had been treated with drugs that were effective against corona and the flu at the same time. (dpa)