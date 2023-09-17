It sure seems like it Simulworld intend to return to the scenewith a recent message on social media in which the company invites Italian developers and teams to contact it for produce projects under the historic videogame label.

At the moment there isn’t much information about it: simply, below you can find a message from the official Simulmondo account inviting interested Italian studios to contact the company to be able to publish games using the famous brand, so we’re waiting for any news to about.



Founded in 1988 in Bologna by Francesco Carlà, who is still responsible for the company, as the address is indicated to developers interested in proposing their own project, Simulmondo is a software house that has represented an important piece of the history of the videogame industry in Italy.