It sure seems like it Simulworld intend to return to the scenewith a recent message on social media in which the company invites Italian developers and teams to contact it for produce projects under the historic videogame label.
At the moment there isn’t much information about it: simply, below you can find a message from the official Simulmondo account inviting interested Italian studios to contact the company to be able to publish games using the famous brand, so we’re waiting for any news to about.
Founded in 1988 in Bologna by Francesco Carlà, who is still responsible for the company, as the address is indicated to developers interested in proposing their own project, Simulmondo is a software house that has represented an important piece of the history of the videogame industry in Italy.
Simulmondo and its history
Between games the most famous ones published by the Italian label include Dylan Dog: Gli Uccisori, the series of “3D” sports simulations such as 3D World Soccer and 3D World Boxing, then 1000 Miglia, F1 Manager and various series which were also distributed on newsstands through a particular initiative , mainly related to comics.
Curiously, the new appeal addressed by Carlà to Italian developers interested in publishing projects under their own label is a bit reminiscent of the announcement he published in 1987 in the magazine MCmicrocomputer, in which he wrote, and which led to the foundation of the company, in a sort of historical appeal.
At this point we are waiting to see if the appeal will be followed up and to discover any new projects arriving from Simulmondo.
