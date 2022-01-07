According to a post by Francesco Carlà published a few hours ago on Facebook, Simulmondo could be return in 2022, it is not yet clear how. In reality, Carlà posed the question in a hypothetical form, asking fans if they would like to see the historic Italian software house return:

“The question that has been asked to me many times, and which I would like to comment with you here, is very simple: “Really those years for the Italian games were (and will remain) so unrepeatable? Because there has never been another Simulmondo ? Would you like to see my brand with the ellipses and the world on your 2022 screens again? ” I await your answers. Thank you.“

This is the first time that Carlà opens up to the hypothesis, especially with such an articulated post, so much so that it appears almost institutional. In fact, the above question comes after a long summary of Simulmondo’s videogame enterprises in the 80s and 90s, starting from the philosophy that characterized it: “I founded Simulmondo in 1987 after many years as a videogames journalist (in print and on TV on Rai1 and Rai2. Playworld anybody?) My idea was simple: to produce truly Italian video games and digital and interactive stuff.“

So he moved on to illustrate the whole experimentation made by the company in those years:

“My other idea was just as simple: to use all possible devices, languages, media and channels. In this journey, and in the various phases, I involved hundreds of collaborators. Nothing is done alone. Then home computers (C64, Atari St, Amiga and PC) in the very first phase: sports simulators and anti-piracy newsstands (the interactive series of Diabolik, Tex, Dylan Dog, Simulman, Spider-man, Time Runners and the SuperGames series); TV (“Solletico” on Rai1 and the Moviola 3D of football for Rai2 Sport and other broadcasts); Advertising (Fruit Joy / Nestlè, Pritt / Henkel etc etc); Cd-Rom (comics compilations, “Champions” with the great football teams, “Journey into the human body” with Rai and Piero Angela, Mosè with the Dehoniani, Little computer people with Mc Microcomputer, Soccer Champ …)

Simulmondo did not ignore anything: even the games broadcast via radio with RadioRai, the Futurshow in Bologna (and the related CD-Roms with the newspaper la Repubblica) and Bar Sport with Banca Sella on the web in 1998! I certainly forget something … (yes the unpublished comics attached to the games, the hand-made jacket pins by DDog ​​and Tex, those of football, tennis and boxing …)“

For some time, fans have been asking Carlà to somehow bring back some of the historical titles of the company, which actually was really avant-garde in some respects (for example, he invented the episodic games). What to say? Even just a collection of old classics would be enough for us to warm our hearts.