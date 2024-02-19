“Every 118 system should have a simulation center and we are also asking for this with the legislative reform of the system. Faced with lives in danger in even a few moments, the training of the life-saving crews of the territorial emergency system must necessarily be of excellence But be careful: the simulation does not replace, at the beginning, the support of expert colleagues during all phases of education, training, and what is learned, in concrete terms, with direct participation in the real scenarios of emergency care for acute patients and critical” Mario Balzanelli, national president of Sis118, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute

“The simulation represents a turning point of decisive importance in the preparation, in the training, in the continuous, permanent and recurrent training paths of all healthcare workers – doctors, nurses, drivers-rescuers – of the 118 territorial emergency system – explains Balzanelli – a a true epochal change in the cultural paradigm which allows the theoretical principles learned during the lessons to be immediately applied to teaching tools similar to the human organism, through the specific use of latest generation hyper-technological mannequins, which allow reproduction, with high margins of verisimilitude compared to real conditions, the most critical rescue scenarios”. The simulation, he continues, “allows the learner to repeat manoeuvres, techniques and procedures numerous times, without having any fear of making mistakes, giving the advantage, of extraordinary importance – he underlines – of continuously perfecting one's practical skills, thus developing, together with colleagues of the rescue crews, the overall management appropriateness paths as well as the behavioral automatisms and time-dependent management processes which, in an emergency, make the difference between life and death”.

“The simulation, however – clarifies the president of Sis 118 – does not in any way replace in-depth and constant study, meticulous preparation, the development of clinical intuition through the progressive improvement of observation, analysis and synthesis skills, reasoning and intuition. These are the essential constituent elements of the complex process of 'knowing, which must be continuously cultivated, pursued and mutually integrated, as an indispensable cognitive basis and 'forma mentis' which characterizes the preparation of emergency medicine, which has an immediate life-saving purpose, in order to allow, in the implementation phases, the best outcome, the most satisfactory achievement of theoretical-practical skills”.